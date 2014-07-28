PARIS, July 28 Monaco have strengthened their midfield in preparation for their first Champions League campaign in 10 years by signing Tiémoué Bakayoko from Stade Rennais, the club said on Monday.

The 19-year-old has joined on a five-year contract for a fee which media reports have put at eight million euros ($10.75 million) after an impressive breakthrough season with Rennes.

The defensive midfielder made 28 appearances in all competitions last term.

"I am going to discover a new club. Monaco are a club going places in French and world football so this is obviously a good thing. It's a new challenge and I think I am ready for it," said Bakayoko, who turns 20 next month.

Wealthy Monaco finished second in Ligue 1 last term but sold World Cup top scorer James Rodriguez to Real Madrid last month.