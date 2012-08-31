PARIS Aug 31 Joey Barton is ready to join
Olympique Marseille on loan but is still waiting for Stephane
Mbia to reach an agreement with Queens Park Rangers before he
can sign, the Ligue 1 club's sports director said on Friday.
Barton passed a medical in Marseille after arriving on
Wednesday and took part of a light training session on Friday
morning.
But the 29-year-old midfielder will only join the French
side if Cameroon defender Mbia, who has flown to London,
completes his move to the Premier League.
"The two clubs have reached an agreement. Mbia still has to
find one with QPR. Then Joey will be here," Marseille's sports
director Jose Anigo told reporters.
"Joey's arrival is linked to Mbia's move to QPR. It will be
a transfer for Mbia and a loan for Joey.
"There are quite good chances that the deal will be
completed. But it's not done yet."
Barton has been frozen out of QPR's plans after his
sending-off against Manchester City in the final game of last
season resulted in a 12-match ban.
Mbia joined Marseille from Stade Rennes in 2009 and was key
in their successful run to the French league title in 2010.
The 26-year-old, who has 42 caps for Cameroon, can play
either as a midfielder or centre back.
