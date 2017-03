PARIS, Sept 2 Algeria midfielder Ryad Boudebouz has joined Ligue 1 side Bastia on a three-year deal from Sochaux, the French clubs said on Monday.

"Bastia are happy to announce they have signed the Sochaux midfielder for a one million euros ($1.32 million) fee, plus incentives," the Corsica club said on their website (www.sc-bastia.net).

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who has 16 caps, has played 164 league games for Sochaux after coming through their youth academy.

