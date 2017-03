PARIS May 13 Bastia coach Frederic Hantz is leaving the club at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Hantz, who also coached Le Mans, Sochaux and Le Havre, joined the Corsican club in 2010, taking them back to the top flight from National (third division) in a couple of years.

Hantz's contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Bastia are 10th in Ligue 1 with one game left.

