PARIS May 24 Former France midfielder Claude Makelele will coach Bastia for the next two seasons, replacing the departing Frederic Hantz, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

Makelele, who was assistant coach at French champions Paris St Germain, will sign his contract on Monday, the Corsican club said on their website (www.sc-bastia.com).

The 41-year-old won 71 caps for France between 1995 and 2008, reaching the World Cup final in 2006.

He also won the 2002 Champions League with Real Madrid, a club he played for from 2000-03 before joining Chelsea, leaving the London club in 2008 with two Premier League titles. He finished his playing career at PSG in 2011.

