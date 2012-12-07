PARIS Dec 7 Bastia will host Olympique Marseille behind closed doors next week after ugly incidents between fans marred their Ligue 1 game at neighbours Ajaccio in October, the French League (LFP) said.

The Corsican derby was stopped for five minutes after fans of both teams started fighting and threw fireworks following a mass brawl on the pitch. Two players involved, one from each side, had already been banned for four games.

"After we heard both clubs representatives, the disciplinary commission has decided to impose Bastia a home game behind closed doors ... the sanction will be enforced in the next home game," the LFP said on their website late on Thursday.

Bastia, 12th in the Ligue 1 standings, visit Toulouse later on Friday then will host second-placed Marseille on Wednesday.

The promoted side could face further sanctions after a linesman was hit by a missile in their League Cup game against Lille last week. The LFP said they would investigate the referee's report. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Patrick Johnston)