PARIS Nov 3 Claude Makelele's first coaching experience ended after 12 Ligue 1 games on Monday when second-bottom Bastia parted ways with the former France international.

"Bastia board advise all supporters and partners that Mr Claude Makelele is no longer the coach of Sporting Club de Bastia," the club said in a statement on their website (www.sc-bastia.net).

Two of his coaching aides will take charge of the squad until a new manager is named, Bastia added.

Makelele had joined Bastia last May after a two-and-a-half-year spell as assistant coach at French champions Paris St Germain.

The 41-year-old, who won 71 caps for France and collected the 2002 Champions League at Real Madrid and two Premier League crowns with Chelsea during his playing career, failed to make an impact with a low-quality squad at Bastia.

The Corsica outfit are 19th in the 20-club table with 10 points from 12 games after losing 1-0 at Guingamp on Saturday, their sixth defeat of the campaign. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Martyn Herman)