Oct 28 Winger Michel Bastos is out of Olympique Lyon's home Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week and could be out of action for a month.

The Brazilian has been one of the key parts of the French team's attack this season.

"Bad news my friends," he wrote on Twitter on Friday. "I'm injured and I will be out of action for three to four weeks..."

He did not elaborate on the nature of his injury.

Lyon host arch-rivals St Etienne in Ligue 1 on Saturday and entertain Real at their Gerland stadium on Wednesday. They were crushed 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

The seven-times French champions have been making do without the services of Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez, who has been out for eight weeks with an ankle injury. He is doubtful for Wednesday's Group D clash. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Timothy Collings; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)