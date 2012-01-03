(Changes dateline, adds PSG president quotes and byline)
By Matt Smith
DOHA, Jan 3 David Beckham will not join
Paris St Germain due to family reasons, the big-spending Ligue 1
soccer club's president Nasser al-Khelaifi told Reuters in Qatar
on Tuesday.
"We didn't reach an agreement - he's a great player, I met
him and it's bad luck we didn't reach an agreement," al-Khelaifi
said on the sidelines of a news conference in Doha.
"We weren't far (from reaching an agreement), but there are
family issues and I think that was the reason. It was very
difficult to move the family."
The former England captain had been linked with a possible
move to the Qatar-backed Ligue 1 pacesetters last month given
that his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy ran out on Dec. 31.
However with four children and his singer and fashion
designer wife Victoria based in California, the move fell
through.
"It's over. It's a shame. But the welfare of his family in
Los Angeles, the wish not to change everything in his life,
weighed heavily," said PSG sporting director Leonardo.
Al-Khelaifi told French radio station RMC the 36-year-old
midfielder would stay in the United States, saying: "David
Beckham is in Los Angeles and he's going to stay over there."
The Parisian club's new Qatari owners bankrolled a
close-season spending spree of some 85 million euros ($110.34
million), almost half of which went on snapping up Argentina
international Javier Pastore from Palermo.
Their ambition was highlighted last week when they appointed
Italian Carlo Ancelotti as their coach, having parted ways with
Antoine Kombouare despite the club being top of the French
league at the mid-season break.
