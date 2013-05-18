PARIS May 18 Former England captain David Beckham, who will retire at the end of the season, will skipper French champions Paris St Germain in their final home game, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

PSG, who clinched their first French league title since 1994 last weekend, take on already-relegated Brest at the Parc des Princes before travelling to Lorient next Saturday.

Beckham, 38, joined PSG in late January and has made only nine appearances in Ligue 1 this season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)