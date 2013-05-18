Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
PARIS May 18 Former England captain David Beckham, who will retire at the end of the season, will skipper French champions Paris St Germain in their final home game, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.
PSG, who clinched their first French league title since 1994 last weekend, take on already-relegated Brest at the Parc des Princes before travelling to Lorient next Saturday.
Beckham, 38, joined PSG in late January and has made only nine appearances in Ligue 1 this season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.