May 25 David Beckham was not included in Paris St Germain's squad for their final Ligue 1 game of the season at Lorient on Sunday as the former England captain headed into retirement.

The 38-year-old midfielder had expected as much after his special send-off in Paris last weekend, saying he did not think he would play on the artificial pitch at the Brittany side because the surface could aggravate previous Achilles injury problems.

Beckham was not among the 19-man squad named by manager Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday on the Ligue 1 champions' website (www.psg.fr).

The Englishman had been made captain for what turned out to be his final game in last week's 3-1 victory over Stade Brest and he had wiped away tears when he was substituted in the 81st minute in front of a packed Parc des Princes.

That was his 10th Ligue 1 appearance and brought the curtain down on a career that has taken him from Manchester United to Real Madrid to Los Angeles Galaxy to PSG, winning league titles at all four clubs. He also had loan spells at AC Milan.

Beckham, who earned 115 caps for England, a record for an outfield player, announced his retirement on May 16. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows)