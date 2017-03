PARIS Jan 31 Former England captain David Beckham has joined Paris St Germain on a five-month contract, the French Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old former Manchested United and Real Madrid midfielder was a free agent after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season in December.

