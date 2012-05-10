PARIS May 10 Montpellier will be without midfielder Younes Belhanda for the rest of the season after the Moroccan was handed a three-game ban on Thursday for his involvement in a brawl during a Ligue 1 game on May 1, the French league said.

Belhanda also received an automatic one-game suspension for picking three yellow cards in his last 10 appearances.

He was sent off in the 2-2 home draw with Evian Thonon Gaillard after a mass brawl and then turned on team mate Olivier Giroud for not taking an added-time penalty, which was missed by Souleymane Camara.

Leaders Montpellier have a three-point advantage over second-placed Paris St Germain with two games left.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)