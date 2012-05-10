BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
PARIS May 10 Montpellier will be without midfielder Younes Belhanda for the rest of the season after the Moroccan was handed a three-game ban on Thursday for his involvement in a brawl during a Ligue 1 game on May 1, the French league said.
Belhanda also received an automatic one-game suspension for picking three yellow cards in his last 10 appearances.
He was sent off in the 2-2 home draw with Evian Thonon Gaillard after a mass brawl and then turned on team mate Olivier Giroud for not taking an added-time penalty, which was missed by Souleymane Camara.
Leaders Montpellier have a three-point advantage over second-placed Paris St Germain with two games left.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi