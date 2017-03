PARIS Nov 28 Zahir Belounis, the French player who said he had been prevented from leaving Qatar, was greeted by his family when he arrived at Charles de Gaulle airport on Thursday.

Belounis, who joined Qatar side Al-Jaish in 2007, said he had been stranded in the country for 17 months after failing to settle a financial dispute with the club.

An exit visa is needed to leave the Gulf state and the footballer only received the document on Wednesday, his brother Mahdi told Reuters.

Zahir, who had been in Qatar with his wife and two daughters, was claiming almost two years of unpaid wages. (Reporting by Lucien Libert and Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)