PARIS Jan 17 Soccer player Hatem Ben Arfa is to be sued for libel after saying he was press-ganged into joining a sect by French singer Abd al Malik, the artist's lawyer said on Tuesday.

"A complaint will be filed," Isabelle Weckstein told Reuters, adding that Al Malik's manager, Fabien Coste, was also suing the Newcastle United forward.

Ben Arfa said in an interview with the L'Equipe newspaper on Monday that Al Malik and Coste had tried to force him into a muslim fraternity - "like in a sect". (Reporting by Pascal Lietout, writing by Julien Pretot; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)