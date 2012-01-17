Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
PARIS Jan 17 Soccer player Hatem Ben Arfa is to be sued for libel after saying he was press-ganged into joining a sect by French singer Abd al Malik, the artist's lawyer said on Tuesday.
"A complaint will be filed," Isabelle Weckstein told Reuters, adding that Al Malik's manager, Fabien Coste, was also suing the Newcastle United forward.
Ben Arfa said in an interview with the L'Equipe newspaper on Monday that Al Malik and Coste had tried to force him into a muslim fraternity - "like in a sect". (Reporting by Pascal Lietout, writing by Julien Pretot; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur