PARIS, April 13 Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema said on Wednesday he would not play in this year's European soccer championship, ahead of an official announcement of a decision on his ban over an alleged blackmail scandal.

"Unfortunately for me and all those who have always supported and put up with me I will not be selected for the Euros in France," he tweeted, with a decision due to be announced later on Wednesday by the French football federation about whether his ban would be maintained.

Benzema has been suspended indefinitely since last December after being put under formal investigation by a judge for alleged blackmail over a sex video involving France team mate Mathieu Valbuena. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Mitch Phillips)