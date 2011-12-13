PARIS Dec 13 Real Madrid striker Karim
Benzema was named French player of the year by France Football
magazine on Tuesday.
The France striker won 155 points in a vote of former
winners of the award, beating Barcelona fullback Eric Abidal
(110) and Olympique Lyon keeper Hugo Lloris (69), who finished
third for the third year in succession.
Benzema, who scored the quickest goal (23 seconds) in a Real
Madrid v Barcelona clasico in his team's 3-1 defeat last
Saturday, has been in impressive form this year as he finally
made his mark at the Bernabeu.
"I had the chance to be with a very good coach, Jose
Mourinho. He put me back on the right path," the 23-year-old
told France Football.
Rudi Garcia was named French coach of the year for leading
Lille to their first French title since 1954, with the club's
Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard being awarded the best foreign
player prize.
Lille were named team of the year.
