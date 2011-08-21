PARIS Aug 21 Manchester United striker Dimitar
Berbatov has attracted interest from Paris Saint Germain but
manager Alex Ferguson does not want the Bulgarian to leave the
English champions.
"I had Ferguson on the phone but he told me that he was
counting on Berbatov and that he was not for sale," PSG sporting
director Leonardo told www.francefootball.fr after Sunday's 2-1
win over Valenciennes.
Berbatov lost his first-team spot to Javier Hernandez last
term and has been overlooked in favour of youngster Danny
Welbeck this season with Mexican Hernandez injured.
Under-achieving PSG were bought by wealthy Qatari investors
in May and have embarked on a huge spending spree in a bid for
titles in France and Europe.
