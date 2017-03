LONDON Oct 23 AS Monaco striker Dimitar Berbatov will be out for three weeks with a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The Bulgarian, who has scored two goals this season, picked up the injury just before halftime in Monaco's 0-0 Champions League draw with Benfica on Wednesday and will miss the return fixture against the Portuguese side on Nov. 4.

"Dimitar Berbatov has a muscle injury to his left thigh," the club said in a statement. "He is expected to be out for three weeks."

Monaco, who are 10th in Ligue 1 with 14 points from 10 matches, travel to 16th-placed Bastia on Saturday. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Mitch Phillips)