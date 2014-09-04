PARIS, Sept 4 Olympique de Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa criticised club president Vincent Labrune on Thursday, saying he had been shunned from the player recruitment process.

Former Argentina coach Bielsa joined for two years during the close season and it did not take long for 'El Loco' (the Crazy One) to live up to his reputation.

"The (transfer market) balance is negative," Bielsa told a news conference ahead of a friendly against Ligue 2 side Arles-Avignon on Friday.

"I only learnt on Monday afternoon that (Brazilian defender) Doria was joining, and I was against it," he added.

Bielsa also said he was not told defender Lucas Mendes was leaving the club until the Brazilian departed for Qatar's El Jaish.

"I could not give my opinion. I think that the president made me promises that he could not keep.

"I made 12 proposals and none of them materialised."

Bielsa, however, promised he would do his best.

"The reality is different from what was planned. I will take up the challenge with joy and optimism but the way the club works disappoints me," he said.

Marseille are fourth with seven points from four matches in Ligue 1 after winning their last two games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)