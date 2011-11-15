Nov 15 Girondins Bordeaux are interested
in re-signing former striker Marouane Chamakh from Arsenal but
have not been able to make contact with either club or player,
Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud said on Tuesday.
"In the last two months I have been leaving messages with
Marouane. I also left messages with (Arsenal manager) Arsene
Wenger but I got no answer," Jean-Louis Triaud was quoted as
saying by local radio Gold FM.
Chamakh left Bordeaux in 2010 to join Arsenal after helping
the club, where he started his professional career, win the
French title in 2009.
Chamakh scored seven goals from 29 Premier League
appearances last season but has made just one league start so
far this term.
"His silence shows probably that he still hopes he will make
it at Arsenal," said Triaud.
