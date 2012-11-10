PARIS Nov 10 Girondins Bordeaux striker Yoan Gouffran and playmaker Ludovic Obraniak have overcome injury doubts and will be available to play at Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Gouffran, the club's top league scorer this season with four goals, withdrew from Thursday's 1-0 Europa League win over Portuguese club Maritimo because of a knee problem.

"Yoan Gouffran will be in the 18-man squad at Lorient," Bordeaux said on their website (www.girondins.com) on Saturday.

Obraniak has recovered from a thigh strain.

Bordeaux are ninth in the table while Lorient occupy 11th spot. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)