BORDEAUX, France, 23 Willy Sagnol will coach Girondins Bordeaux after signing a two-year contract, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

The former Bayern Munich and France fullback replaces Francis Gillot, who said he was leaving even though his contract was due to expire at the end of next season.

Sagnol, who started his playing career at St Etienne in 1995, also played for Monaco and Bayern from 2000-08, becoming France Under-21 coach last year.

He won 58 international caps and helped France reach the World Cup final in 2006.

The 37-year-old Sagnol's position at Bordeaux is expected to be officially confirmed later on Friday, the source said.

