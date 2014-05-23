(Adds confirmation)

BORDEAUX, France, 23 Willy Sagnol will coach Girondins Bordeaux after signing a three-year contract, the French Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

"Girondins Bordeaux have the pleasure to announce that Willy Sagnol has been named coach for three seasons," Bordeaux said in a statement.

The former Bayern Munich and France fullback replaces Francis Gillot, who said he was leaving even though his contract was due to expire at the end of next season.

The 37-year-old Sagnol, who started his playing career at St Etienne in 1995, also played for Monaco and Bayern from 2000-08, becoming France Under-21 coach last year.

He won 58 international caps and helped France reach the World Cup final in 2006.

Bordeaux finished the season in seventh place, 36 points behind champions Paris St Germain.