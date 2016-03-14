PARIS, March 14 Willy Sagnol's contract as Girondins de Bordeaux coach has been terminated by mutual consent.

The Ligue 1 side said on Monday the former France and Bayern Munich full back, who was handed a three-year deal in 2014, would be replaced by former France and Bordeaux keeper Ulrich Rame.

"This mutual decision, effective immediately, is justified by the club's worrying sporting situation," the team announced in a statement.

Bordeaux are 14th in the table, only five points above the relegation zone with eight games left, after finishing sixth last season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)