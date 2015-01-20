STOCKHOLM Jan 20 Girondins Bordeaux have reached a "verbal agreement" with Malmo FF to buy Sweden striker Isaac Kiese Thelin, the Swedish champions announced on Tuesday.

"After discussions between the two clubs, Malmo FF have decided to accept a bid from FC Girondins de Bordeaux for Isaac Kiese Thelin," the Swedish club said in a statement.

"The clubs have made a verbal agreement and Isaac Kiese Thelin will meet FC Girondins de Bordeaux tomorrow."

The 22-year-old forward shot to prominence during a six-month spell at Malmo, who he joined from Norrkoping last year.

He scored five goals in 14 games as Malmo won the league title and played a key role as they became the first Swedish team to reach Champions League group stage in 14 years.

Kiese Thelin was rewarded with a call-up to Erik Hamren's Sweden squad, making his debut against Montenegro in November.

Malmo did not give any details of the transfer fee or length of contract. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)