PARIS Aug 30 Five people were injured when a safety barrier gave way during Girondins de Bordeaux's Ligue 1 game at home to Nantes, French media reported on Sunday.

The barrier, which is supposed to prevent fans from going on to the pitch, gave way after Milan Gajic scored the second goal in the hosts' 2-0 win.

"There are five people injured, including two aged 12 and 14 who were picked up by their parents," a Bordeaux security official was quoted as saying by French media.

A similar incident occurred last May during the Euro 2016 venue's inaugural game at the Nouveau Stade Bordeaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Hayward)