Jan 9 Brazilian striker Brandao is back
with Olympique Marseille after he was loaned to Gremio because
the Ligue 1 club are desperate to make up for the loss of
players going to the African Nations Cup, coach Didier Deschamps
said on Monday.
Marseille will have to make do without Ghana forwards Jordan
and Andre Ayew, as well as Burkina Faso midfielder Charles
Kabore and Senegal defender Souleymane Diawara during the Jan.
21-Feb. 12 African Nations Cup.
"It was vital for us to have an extra offensive player after
the departure of four players to the African Nations Cup,"
Deschamps was quoted as saying on the club's website
(www.om.net)
"And Brandao is the only solution we can manage financially
and from a sporting point of view. That is why he is going to
rejoin us."
Brandao was loaned to Cruzeiro last March before being
loaned again to Gremio last August.
