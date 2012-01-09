Jan 9 Brazilian striker Brandao is back with Olympique Marseille after he was loaned to Gremio because the Ligue 1 club are desperate to make up for the loss of players going to the African Nations Cup, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

Marseille will have to make do without Ghana forwards Jordan and Andre Ayew, as well as Burkina Faso midfielder Charles Kabore and Senegal defender Souleymane Diawara during the Jan. 21-Feb. 12 African Nations Cup.

"It was vital for us to have an extra offensive player after the departure of four players to the African Nations Cup," Deschamps was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.om.net)

"And Brandao is the only solution we can manage financially and from a sporting point of view. That is why he is going to rejoin us."

Brandao was loaned to Cruzeiro last March before being loaned again to Gremio last August. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)