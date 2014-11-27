(Adds details, background)

PARIS Nov 27 Bastia forward Brandao has been sentenced to one month in prison for headbutting Paris St Germain midfielder Thiago Motta, a French tribunal said on Thursday.

The sentence, however, is expected to be turned into community service.

Brazilian Brandao, already suspended by the football authorities for six months, was also handed a fine of 20,000 euros ($24,966).

"It is extremely harsh. We used to say that footballers are not above the law but they should not be below the law either," his lawyer Olivier Martin told BFMTV.

Last week the French football federation rejected Brandao's appeal against his six-month ban.

Security camera footage broadcast on television after the game in August showed Brandao standing in a corridor outside the changing rooms at the Parc des Princes in Paris after the Corsicans' 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Ligue 1 champions.

Facing the camera as Thiago Motta comes into view, Brandao takes two steps forward before making contact with the Italian international's face.

The Brazilian, who was substituted in the game after picking up a yellow card, then turns and runs away with Thiago Motta in pursuit.

It is the second time in two seasons the former Olympique de Marseille player has been suspended.

He also received a three-match ban last season for elbowing another PSG midfielder, Yohan Cabaye.

