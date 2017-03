PARIS Nov 27 Bastia forward Brandao has been sentenced to one month in prison for headbutting Paris St Germain midfielder Thiago Motta, a French tribunal said on Thursday.

The sentence, however, is expected to be turned into community service.

Brazilian Brandao, already suspended by the French football league for six months, was also handed a fine of 20,000 euros ($24,966).

"It is extremely harsh. We used to say that footballers are not above the law but they should not be below the law either," his lawyer Olivier Martin told BFMTV. ($1 = 0.8011 euro)