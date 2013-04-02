PARIS, April 2 Ligue 1 strugglers Brest sacked coach Landry Chauvin on Tuesday after dropping to 18th last weekend.

"The club have failed to win any home game in Ligue 1 since Nov. 17 and we are threatened with relegation," club chairman Michel Guyot said in a statement explaining the firing.

Brest are two points from safety with eight games left to play. They are without a win in their last four league games and went down 2-1 at home to Lille on Sunday.

Chauvin took over at the end of last season as a replacement for Alex Dupont, who led Brest to the top tier in 2010.

The club will announce the name of the new coach "very shortly".