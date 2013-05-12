PARIS May 12 Stade Brest were relegated from Ligue 1 on Sunday when Evian Thonon Gaillard beat Nice 4-0 to move up to 17th and leave the bottom club eight points adrift of them with two games left.

Brest, who suffered their ninth league defeat in a row on Saturday when they lost 2-0 at home to Sochaux, have 29 points from 36 games while Evian moved into the safety zone on 37.

The Britanny side, who have failed to earn a point since they sacked coach Landry Chauvin with eight matches to go, return to Ligue 2 after three season in the top flight.

Evian's home win lifted them two points above 18th-placed Nancy, who lost 3-2 at Girondins Bordeaux, and they remain three ahead of second-bottom Troyes, who were 1-0 winners at Ajaccio. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by)