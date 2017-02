PARIS May 31 Landry Chauvin will be appointed Stade Brest coach to replace interim Corentin Martins, the Ligue 1 side said on Thursday.

Former Nantes coach Chauvin will sign a two-year deal, Brest said on their website (www.sb29.com).

Martins took temporary charge in April after Alex Dupont was sacked. Brest finished 15th in Ligue 1. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)