June 12 Yohan Cabaye wants to leave Paris St Germain to help his chances of playing the Euro 2016 finals on home soil, the France midfielder said on Friday.

Asked by French sports daily L'Equipe if he was considering staying at PSG where he has only started 13 Ligue 1 games this season, the former Newcastle United played said: "Not really. I know that if I stay, whatever I'll do, nothing will change."

Cabaye joined from Newcastle in 2013 but he has failed to settle in at PSG, where Italians Marco Verratti and Thiago Motta or fellow Frenchman Blaise Matuidi is often preferred over him.

Cabaye is now looking to return to the Premier League.

"If there is an opportunity to go back to England, I hope everyone will be smart enough to do things well. But there could be other destinations," he said.

Cabaye features in the France squad, who were beaten by Belgium 4-3 at the Stade de France in a friendly last Sunday, and travel to Albania on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)