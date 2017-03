PARIS May 28 Portuguese centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Monaco from Real Madrid on a one-year deal, the newly-promoted Ligue 1 club said on their website (www.asm-fc.com/fr) on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old joined Real from Chelsea in 2010, having won the Champions League with Porto when they beat Monaco in the 2004 final.

Monaco were promoted to the top flight as Ligue 2 champions. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)