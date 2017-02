(Adds Chedjou reaction)

PARIS, April 15 The French League has opened an investigation into an allegation from Johan Cavalli that Lille defender Aurelien Chedjou dubbed him a "nasty Corsican" during their Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

"He told me I was a nasty Corsican," AC Ajaccio's Cavalli was quoted as saying by French media after his team lost 4-1 at Lille.

"Correction: I said nasty bastard and not what he thinks he heard, I'm not a racist, there are always insults on the pitch," Chedjou said on his Twitter feed. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)