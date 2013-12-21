Dec 20 Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani could miss their top Ligue 1 clash at home to Lille on Sunday after being allowed by his club to travel home to Uruguay for personal reasons.

Coach Laurent Blanc said he did not know when Cavani would return or whether he would be able to line him up at the Parc des Princes against Lille, who are third in the standings four points behind leaders PSG.

"I can't say if he'll be back for the match on Sunday," Blanc told a news conference in quotes posted on the club website (www.psg.fr).

The Uruguayan daily El Observador said on its website (www.elobservador.com.uy) the 26-year-old Uruguay striker had been sorting out divorce issues in Montevideo on Friday.

Cavani, who has scored 12 league goals in France since his French record $84 million transfer from Napoli, left for Montevideo after scoring twice to help PSG beat St Etienne 2-1 at home on Wednesday to reach the French League Cup quarter-finals. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)