PARIS May 30 Galatasaray have signed Cameroon defender Aurelien Chedjou from French club Lille on a four-year contract, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

"Galatasaray has come to an agreement with the French FC Lille for the transfer of Aurelien Chedjou. The contract signed with Chedjou is valid for four seasons," Galatasaray said on their website (www.galatasaray.org).

Chedjou, 27, played 154 Ligue 1 games for Lille since joining from FC Rouen in 2007, helping the northen club clinch the French title two years ago. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)