PARIS May 7 Next season's Corsican derbies between Bastia and Ajaccio will be played behind closed doors on neutral ground, the French League (LFP) ruled on Tuesday after this year's game at Bastia was marred by violence.

"The (disciplinary) commission had decided to hand a one-game pitch suspension to SC Bastia and AC Ajaccio following the incidents that occurred before, during and after the (March 2) game," the LFP said in a statement.

"This sanction will apply for the next two Corsican derbies between the two clubs. These games will also be played behind closed doors."

Five players were sent off and crowd trouble erupted before, during and after the match. Their first meeting of the season at Ajaccio was also disrupted by trouble on and off the pitch.

Bastia had already received a three-game stadium ban in January following crowd trouble during league matches against Lille and Olympique Marseille. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)