PARIS, Sept 3 Galatasaray have signed Brazil
centre back Cris from Olympique Lyon on a year-long contract,
the Turkish league and Ligue 1 clubs said on Monday.
"Olympique Lyon announce they had agreed to break the
contract of his defender Cris, who signed a one-year deal on
Monday with Turkish club Galatasaray," Lyon said on their
website (www.olweb.fr).
The 35-year-old will have his spell at champions Galatasaray
automatically extended for a further year if he plays at least
25 games, the Turkish club said on their website
(www.galatasaray.org).
Cris spent eight years at Olympique Lyon, whom he joined
from Bayer Leverkusen in 2003, winning four French league titles
and two French Cups.
He quickly became one of the best centre backs in the French
league but struggled to find his top form after he suffered torn
knee ligaments early in the 2007-08 season.
Cris has 18 caps for Brazil but never played in a World Cup.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)