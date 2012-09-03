PARIS, Sept 3 Galatasaray have signed Brazil centre back Cris from Olympique Lyon on a year-long contract, the Turkish league and Ligue 1 clubs said on Monday.

"Olympique Lyon announce they had agreed to break the contract of his defender Cris, who signed a one-year deal on Monday with Turkish club Galatasaray," Lyon said on their website (www.olweb.fr).

The 35-year-old will have his spell at champions Galatasaray automatically extended for a further year if he plays at least 25 games, the Turkish club said on their website (www.galatasaray.org).

Cris spent eight years at Olympique Lyon, whom he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2003, winning four French league titles and two French Cups.

He quickly became one of the best centre backs in the French league but struggled to find his top form after he suffered torn knee ligaments early in the 2007-08 season.

Cris has 18 caps for Brazil but never played in a World Cup.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)