PARIS Feb 26 David Beckham will be in the starting line-up when Paris St Germain take on arch rivals Olympique Marseille in a French Cup last-16 tie on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Asked if the former England captain, who made his first appearance as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 home win against OM in Ligue 1 on Sunday, would start at the Parc des Princes, Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday: "Yes. In the same (defensive midfielder) role as (Marco) Verratti."

Verratti is suspended for the game.

"(Beckham) is in good condition; he has experience, quality to help us win tomorrow," said Ancelotti. "He can play a whole game."

Beckham, 37, joined as a free agent on Jan. 31. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)