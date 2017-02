Oct 26 Draw for the French League Cup quarter-finals made on Wednesday (numerals denote division, Ligue 1 unless stated):

Le Mans (II) v Lorient

Nice v Dijon FCO

Olympique Lyon v Lille

Caen v Olympique Marseille

Ties to be played on Jan. 10-11

