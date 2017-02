PARIS, Oct 31 Draw for the French League Cup quarter-finals made on Wednesday (numerals denote non Ligue 1 teams): Montpellier v Nice Bastia or AJ Auxerre (II) v Lille St Etienne v Paris St Germain Stade Rennes v Troyes Ties to be played on Nov. 27-28 (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)