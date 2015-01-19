Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the French Cup Last 32 matches on Monday Last 32 Tuesday, January 20 (GMT) Avranches(III) v Metz (1730) Quevilly(IV) v Bastia (1730) Andrezieux SF(V) v Iris Club de Croix(IV) (1800) Jura Sud(IV) v Auxerre(II) (1800) Concarneau(IV) v Dijon FCO(II) (1830) Yzeure(IV) v Valenciennes(II) (1830) Nantes v Olympique Lyon (2000) Last 32 Wednesday, January 21 (GMT) Monaco v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1600) Boulogne-sur-Mer(III) v Grenoble(IV) (1800) En Avant Guingamp v LB Chateauroux(II) (1800) FC Tours(II) v St Etienne (1800) Bressuire FC(V) v JA Poire sur Vie(III) (1900) SO Choletais(V) v Stade Brest(II) (1900) Paris St Germain v Girondins Bordeaux (2000) Last 32 Thursday, January 22 (GMT) Stade Rennes v Stade de Reims (2000) Last 32 Friday, January 23 (GMT) Red Star FC(III) v Marseille Consolat(III) (1830)