April 13 Olympique Marseille have endured a
difficult season and Saturday's French League Cup final against
in-form Olympique Lyon could be another testing experience with
number one striker Loic Remy struggling to be fit.
Marseille are languishing in ninth place in Ligue 1 and were
knocked out of the Champions League last week by Bayern Munich
but the chance to win the League Cup for the third straight year
is brightening the end of an otherwise forgettable campaign.
"The environment is different," coach Didier Deschamps told
a news conference on Friday. "When we have the joy to prepare
for a final it's already magnificent.
"The motivation is there (but) against us we have a team who
arrive with more confidence and calmness."
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta has recovered from an ankle
problem but Remy has only just started running after a knock and
fellow forward Jordan Ayew is playing despite needing an
operation.
"We will wait until after training to make our decision (on
Remy)," Deschamps added.
Lyon, who are fourth in Ligue 1 and have reached the French
Cup final but lost to APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League, had
better news on central defender Cris who said he was fit to play
after a month out.
"I feel good and I am ready to help the team and use my
experience," the Brazilian said.
Lyon coach Remi Garde, in his first season in charge, said
victory would help the rest of their campaign with third spot in
Ligue 1 and a Champions League qualifying round berth still in
sight.
"It could have the effect of boosting this young group, we
will have more confidence. But if we lose I think we will be
able to bounce back," he said.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)