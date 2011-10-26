(Updates after late games)
* Top two in league beaten
* Victory for promoted Dijon
* St Etienne v Lyon derby halted
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Oct 26 Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain
blew a two-goal lead when they were beaten 3-2 at Dijon in the
last 16 of the French League Cup on Wednesday while play was
halted as fans threw flares in a heated St Etienne v Lyon derby.
Montpellier, second in the Ligue 1 standings, were also
knocked out following a 2-1 home defeat to Lorient thanks to
Costa Rica striker Joel Campbell, who struck in the 68th after
Olivier Giroud had cancelled out Innocent Emeghara's first-half
opener for the visitors.
French champions Lille made light work of Ligue 2 side
Sedan, goals by Benoit Pedretti, Joe Cole and Ireneusz Jelen
giving them a 3-1 home victory.
The St Etienne v Olympique Lyon game ended in a 2-1 win for
the visitors at their arch-rivals, but the match was halted
after fans threw flares onto the pitch when a penalty was
awarded to Lyon.
Referee Clement Turpin sent the players back to the dressing
room but play resumed after a five-minute interruption and
Michel Bastos converted the penalty to add to Jimmy Briand's
first-half opener.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired home from 20 metres eight
minutes from time to reduce the arrears.
Stade Rennes were knocked out 4-1 on penalties by Ligue 2 Le
Mans after the game had ended 0-0.
In Dijon, PSG started without playmaker Javier Pastore,
midfielder Nene and striker Kevin Gameiro, but opened up a 2-0
lead after 20 minutes before collapsing.
The 18-year-old winger Jean-Christophe Bahebeck put the
visitors ahead in the 16th minute with a fine, curled free kick
and Turkey striker Mevlut Erding doubled the tally four minutes
later from a Jeremy Menez cross.
But Dijon, who were promoted this season, netted two goals
in the space of three minutes before the break to level.
Uruguay defender Diego Lugano fouled striker Brice Jovial in
the box and Younousse Sankhare converted the penalty. Then
Florin Berenguer equalised from close range after connecting
with a Jovial cross.
The hosts went ahead shortly after the hour when Jovial
netted from the spot after Zoumana Camara had handled the ball
in the area.
PSG coach Antoine Kombouare replaced Mathieu Bodmer and
Erding with Nene and Gameiro 20 minutes from time but although
the visitors hit the woodwork twice, Dijon held on.
On Tuesday, holders Olympique Marseille crushed Ligue 2 side
RC Lens 4-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.
