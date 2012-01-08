PARIS Jan 8 Toulouse became the
latest Ligue 1 casualty in the French Cup when they were
knocked out 1-0 by third division team GFCO Ajaccio in the last
64 on Sunday.
Mickael Colloredo struck two minutes into the second half
for the home side as Toulouse joined Caen, Sochaux, Lorient and
Stade Brest on the list of top flight teams eliminated by lower
league opposition.
Elsewhere, Lisandro Lopez netted a first-half hat-trick to
give Olympique Lyon a 3-1 win at neighbours Lyon-la-Duchere.
Later on Sunday (1630 GMT), Carlo Ancelotti will be in
charge of his first official game with Paris St Germain when the
Ligue 1 leaders travel to fifth division Locmine.
