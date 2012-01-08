PARIS Jan 8 Toulouse became the latest Ligue 1 casualty in the French Cup when they were knocked out 1-0 by third division team GFCO Ajaccio in the last 64 on Sunday.

Mickael Colloredo struck two minutes into the second half for the home side as Toulouse joined Caen, Sochaux, Lorient and Stade Brest on the list of top flight teams eliminated by lower league opposition.

Elsewhere, Lisandro Lopez netted a first-half hat-trick to give Olympique Lyon a 3-1 win at neighbours Lyon-la-Duchere.

Later on Sunday (1630 GMT), Carlo Ancelotti will be in charge of his first official game with Paris St Germain when the Ligue 1 leaders travel to fifth division Locmine. (Editing by Dave Thompson. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more soccer)