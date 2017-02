PARIS, March 21 Carlo Ancelotti suffered his first competitive defeat as Paris St Germain manager when the Ligue 1 leaders lost 3-1 at home to Olympique Lyon in a French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

PSG, unbeaten since Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare in December, took the lead through a Nene penalty but Lyon struck back before the break with goals by Kim Kallstrom and Lisandro Lopez before wrapping it up with a Bafetimbi Gomis penalty in stoppage time.

They were joined in the semi-finals by GFCO Ajaccio after the third division side knocked out Montpellier 1-0 at home, and Stade Rennes, who claimed a 3-1 win at 10-man Valenciennes earlier on Wednesday.

Third division side Quevilly also reached the last four by beating Olympique Marseille 3-2 after extra time on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)