PARIS, April 11 Anthony Laup struck in the last
second as third division Quevilly caused a major upset when they
knocked out Ligue 1 team Stade Rennes 2-1 to reach the French
Cup final on Wednesday.
Laup slotted the ball past Benoit Costil at the end of a
sharp counter-attack three minutes into stoppage time after
Karim Herouat had cancelled out Julien Feret's first-half opener
for the visitors at Caen's Michel d'Ornano stadium.
Quevilly, who knocked out Olympique Marseille in the
previous round, will meet Olympique Lyon in the April 28 final
after the seven-times French champions beat third division GFCO
Ajaccio 4-0 on Tuesday.
Quevilly got off to a mediocre start but turned on the gas
after the break with Rennes looking no better than a third
division team.
Feret put the visitors ahead after eight minutes when he
poked the ball home after a low shot had bounced off the post
into his path.
Quevilly, however, hung on and started the second half
brightly. They were rewarded in the 64th minute when Herouat
fired a 16-metre scorcher into the top corner.
Rennes pushed hard for a winner but Jonathan Pitroipa lost
the ball in Quevilly's half and on the counter attack, Laup's
low, angled shot went past Costil, who sat against his post,
stunned, for several minutes after the final whistle.