PARIS Oct 25 Andre-Pierre Gignac rediscovered
his scoring touch and Loic Remy netted a double as holders
Olympique Marseille reached the French League Cup quarter-finals
with a crushing 4-0 home win over Ligue 2 team RC Lens on
Tuesday.
Gignac, who had not spent two hours on the pitch this season
after being sent on a slimming course, found the back of the net
after 14 minutes.
The France international volleyed in from 20 yards after a
poor clearance from the visitors' defence.
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew made it two with a fine 18-metre
strike that went into the top corner in the 68th minute as
Marseille won two games in a row for the first time this season.
France forward Remy put the result beyond doubt eight
minutes from time, netting from close range from an Ayew
deflection. He doubled his tally in the last minute, volleying
home from a Mathieu Valbuena cross.
Marseille, who won the last two editions of the League Cup,
have made a mediocre start to the season, having won only two of
11 Ligue 1 games as tension has grown within the club.
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain travel to Dijon on
Wednesday.
